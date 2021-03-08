Veteran multilingual scribe Arif Shaikh passes away

Aurangabad, March 8 (IANS) Veteran English and Urdu Journalist Arif Shaikh passed away in a private hospital following a brief illness here on Monday evening, family sources said.

Shaikh was 70 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Shaikh's last rites were performed at the Masjid Ganje Shaheedan late on Monday night, followed by his burial at the Ganje Shaheedan cemetery.