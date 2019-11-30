Veterinary doctor rape case: Shadnagar Bar Association denies legal support to accused

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 30 : In the wake of gruesome murder and rape of a 25-year-old veterinary doctor on the outskirts of Shadnagar town of Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, the Shadnagar Bar Association of a local court on Monday said that they will not extend any legal support to the four rape accused.



The burnt body of the doctor was found near the outskirts of the town. As per the preliminary probe, the police said that she was sexually assaulted.

Four persons -- Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were arrested by the Telangana Police yesterday. They will be produced before the court today.

Meanwhile, a team of National Commission of Women (NCW) led by Syamala Kundhan has reached the victim's residence.

