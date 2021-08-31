VFS Global resumes UAE tourist visa services for Indian travellers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): VFS Global has resumed United Arab Emirates' tourist visa services for Indians from August 30 as the UAE announced the reopening of borders for the Indian travellers ahead of the Expo 2020 trade fair.

“The reopening of borders to the UAE is a reassuring move for the travel industry, with the United Arab Emirates being among the most popular destinations for Indians, especially with the Expo 2020 Dubai around the corner. We wish all our customers, safe travels,” said Noel Swain, business head – Schengen, eVisa and passport services, VFS Global.

Services are available for Emirates Airlines and Fly Dubai customers only, VFS Global said in a press release on Tuesday.

Travellers will be required to present a valid negative Covid-19 Test certificate issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample and from an approved health service.

Customers can apply for their visas on www.emirates.com or at one of our Dubai Visa Processing Centres in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Thiruvananthapuram, which are currently operating on limited days of the week, VFS Global added.

VFS Global is also an official ticket reseller for Expo 2020 Dubai in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), India, China, Russia, UK and Germany. Dubbed the world’s greatest show, Expo 2020 will be held from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

VFS Global has been associated with the government of the UAE since 2002 and provides visa services on its behalf in 15 countries worldwide. (ANI)