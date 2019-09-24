VHP backs Kurian on 'love jihad', urges Amit Shah to intervene

The VHP said, "Love jihad is a disgusting form of conversion. In this regard, the concern of the National Minorities Commission is very important. Amit Shah, the Central government should take cognizance of the matter and enact strong laws against love jihad and religious conversion."

VHP's national spokesperson Vinod Bansal called it a matter of "grave concern". Speaking to IANS, Bansal said the VHP will be in the forefront to raise awareness among the common people about this trend.

Kurian has sought a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the matter. Warning the government over the issue, Kurian wrote in a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs dated September 23: "The spate of the organised religious conversions and using the victims for terror activities by trapping them through 'love jihad' has shown that Christian community is a soft target for the Islamic radicals." "The issue is serious as it could lead to communal disharmony in the state. It was found that in most cases, the victims were brainwashed and in some cases, they were used as couriers for terror activities," Kurian said, adding that many times the victims' families refused to report the matter fearing threats. Kurian pointed out that the fear expressed by the parents was not misplaced, given the experience in similar earlier cases. Now with the VHP jumping into the fray the matter assumes added significance.