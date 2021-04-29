VHP cadres to support pandemic-affected families

The VHP is deploying its cadre and organisational strength to help people battle the pandemic.

The VHP cadres will also arrange for the last journey of the Corona victims.

Lucknow, April 29 (IANS) Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) cadres will now provide support and assistance to the Covid affected families.

According to VHP sources, the organisation has prepared a comprehensive action plan to serve the people in the pandemic.

Central secretary general of VHP, Milind Parande, while declaring a war on Corona, called upon the volunteers to mobilize with full steam and join forces with all the monasteries, temples, Gurudwaras, saints, Dharmacharyas and voluntary organisations to wage war against this pandemic.

The VHP has evolved a four-fold strategy for this.

Under the first part, VHP volunteers will create awareness on how to save people from the virus through the 'prevention is better than cure' concept.

They will also ensure that all eligible people take advantage of the vaccination programme of the government. The volunteers will counter the anti-vaccine propaganda and confusion through social media, phone calls and personal contacts.

They will sensitize people about the indispensability of the present norms of personal distancing, use of face-masks, hand and face sanitization and other protocols of hygiene.

The second part of the strategy includes serving the infected persons the infected and make all possible efforts to save their lives.

The volunteers have already started distributing Ayurvedic, Homeopathic and Siddha medicines as necessary, running Yoga sessions to promote the virtues of social discipline, patience and boost morale; and through helpline numbers, arranging consultations with and assistance from experts in the respective fields.

The services pertaining to the second front, include consultations with physicians and Vaidyas, arranging for ambulances, provisions for oxygen cylinders, plasma, blood, oxygen concentrator units, medicines and oximeters.

It also includes isolation/quarantine centres, meals for patients and their family members, assistance to lone family members in homes and hospitals, and support to and cooperation with medical personnel.

Services pertaining to the third front include distribution of food and water, medicines and ration to the affected families and the labourers, other low-income group people; care for the home-alone elderly, students and children; fodder and water for the cattle and other animals; food, water and medicines for the travelling people, forced to flee to their native places.

The service in the fourth front include arranging for hearse/mortuary vans to transport Corona victims from the hospitals/homes to cremation grounds and making arrangements for their funeral services and cremation.

Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini - the youth wings of the VHP - are wholeheartedly engaged physically, mentally and resource-wise in these service activities.

