VHP leader accuses Delhi government of Muslim appeasement, wasting taxpayers' money

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Joint General Secretary Dr Surendra Jain on Wednesday accused the Delhi government of engaging in Muslim appeasement and wasting tax-payers money.



"In last few years, Delhi government has made an unprecedented record in appeasing Muslims, advocating for terrorists, attacking Hindu's honor and using hard-earned money of Hindu tax-payers against them. It seems that Delhi is sitting at the mouth of the volcano of radical Islamic terrorism. VHP will not allow Delhi to become a capital of Jihadi radicals and anti-Hindu, anti-national elements," said Jain.

On the deaths of Covid doctors, he questioned Kejriwal that why he had not done anything for the Hindu doctors who died while serving people during the pandemic.

"Delhi Chief Minister spends Delhi taxpayers money openly on cow slaughter, Akhlakh and other Jihadis but when it comes to victims like Ankit Saxena, Dhruv Tyagi, Riya Gautam, Yogesh Kumar, Dr. Pankaj Narang, Ankir Garg, Rahul Rajput and Ankit Sharma, who fell to Jihadi manslaughter spree, why does he look the other way?" asked Jain.

On matters of religion and immigrants, he asked: "Bangladeshi/Rohingya infiltrators, Haj Houses are acceptable to Kejriwal, but why not a Hanuman temple? He also gives enhanced salaries to Maulvis and Mullahs but shies away from helping priests during the pandemic. Many illegal Mazars at public places are flourishing under the government's protection".

He said that the Delhi government was eyeing the Muslim vote bank with the way they were bent on building a Haj House in Delhi in spite of security concerns and objections raised by local Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), groups of Panchayats and public representatives of the capital.

On August 7, an FIR was registered with Delhi Police in connection with protests in Dwarka over the construction of a Haj House in Delhi.

He questioned the Delhi government over its alleged inaction over Love Jihad, religious conversions and violence against Hindus.

AAP MLA's Amanatullah Khan's threats to a Hindu priest and party's alleged role in riots in Seelampur and Shiv Vihar were also questioned by Jain. (ANI)

