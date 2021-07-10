VHP objects to parts of UP population control bill, says will create 'imbalance'

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The second part of the proposed population control bill in Uttar Pradesh which specifies more benefits for a couple having only one child will create an "imbalance in the ratio of Hindu and Muslim populations", said the International working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar on Saturday.



Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We welcome the government's move of bringing a law regarding population because the population is increasing like an explosion in the entire country. There is a consensus in the whole society about controlling the population growth."

But the VHP leader raised concerns against the second part of the proposed bill where it says that a couple having only one child will get some more benefits. He suggested that this provision might create a population imbalance among Hindus and Muslims.

"The first part of this bill mentions that a couple having two children will get the benefit of government facilities. But, in the second part, it has been said that the couple having only one child will get some more benefits. We object to this part because it will create an imbalance in the ratio of Hindu and Muslim populations. The government should think again about this because it leads to negative growth in population," he stated.

Uttar Pradesh Law Commission has released the first draft of the proposed 'UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021' in the public domain and invited public suggestions by July 19.

Under the proposed population control bill in Uttar Pradesh, any couple who would follow the two-child policy will receive perks from the government, said state's Law Commission chairman Aditya Nath Mittal on Saturday.

The UP Law Commission chairman informed that the new bill has provisions to debar people, who have more than two children, from benefitting government schemes.

Asked if Champat Rai would be removed from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Alok Kumar said "Govind Dev ji had taken chartered accountants and lawyers with him to investigate the allegations against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. Each sale deed has been carefully checked and we are satisfied that all the land purchased has been purchased with sufficient care."

"We have benefited from Champat ji's experience. There is not a single case due to which a finger can be pointed at Champat ji. For this reason, there is no question to replace Champat ji," he added.

Kumar further said that the trust will decide who will be the trustee in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. "The Central Government has no right to make any trustee or make a member, it is clearly written in the trust deed." (ANI)

