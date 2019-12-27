VHP's 3 day central committee meeting begins in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): The three-day central committee meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) started at Sangh Niketan Sabhagar in Mangaluru on Friday.

The meeting began with the lighting of the lamp by Vishwaprasannateerthji Maharaj, Dharmadhikari Virendraji Hegde, and VHP President V S Kokje among other official post holders of the organization.



The meeting, according to Kokje's presidential address, is being held to review the working of the last six months and prepare the work schedule for the future.

The various functionaries also stressed on the striving for social equity and alleviating the problems faced by the members of the Hindu society. (ANI)

