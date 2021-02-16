VHP slams Kumaraswamy over 'highly irresponsible' remark on Ram temple donation drive

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar has lashed out at former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy over his remark on the donation drive for construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.



"He (HD Kumaraswamy) has further said that there is no freedom of expression. The fact that he can tweet such unfounded canards against the RSS with impunity proves there is freedom of speech and expression in the country," Kumar told ANI on Tuesday.

His response came after the Janata Dal (S) leader alleged that households not contributing to the Ram Mandir collection drive were being marked, describing his claim as "Nazi tactics".

"Volunteers collecting money for Ram Temple construction write down the name of households that do not donate. I do not know why they are marking the houses... RSS is doing what the Nazis did in Germany," Kumaraswamy said.

Cornering the JD(S) leader, VHP organising secretary Basavaraj said it was a "highly irresponsible" tweet by Kumaraswamy and pointed out that volunteers of various organisations were collecting money from all sections of the society for the Sri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan and that the money was never demanded from the people.



The VHP clarified that the outreach was merely to enable the whole country to take part in the contributions, citing 'everyone's' belief in Lord Ram as the identity of Bharat and their intentions to emulate Ram's ideals in their lives. It also condemned Kumaraswamy's remarks on the RSS and expressed concern over the degradation of public discourse from the former Karnataka Chief Minister. Further, VHP said that it took serious note of baseless allegations made by an individual who held the highest office of the state.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi also slammed Kumaraswamy and accused him of giving a false statement.

"I never thought he thinks such low level. I just want him to tell us whose house was marked... People are donating wholeheartedly to build Ram Temple. His statement does not bring a good name to him and his family. It is kind of a false statement by him," Ravi said. (ANI)

