VHP to build 'dharam rakshak sena' in UP

The VHP is preparing to build a new cadre called 'Dharam Rakshak Sena' that will play a proactive role in mobilising people for the temple construction.

The VHP, in collaboration, is holding 'Trishul Diksha' programme in 16 districts of central Uttar Pradesh where over 25,000 youths are being trained in the art of using tridents.

The programme is to be completed by October 16 and the training is being done in 'Shakti Kendras' in all the 16 districts.

According to VHP leader Bholendra Singh, there are four 'Shakti Kendras' in every district and a total of 94 Kendras in Uttar Pradesh and training camps are being held in these kendras on a daily basis.

The VHP will distribute tridents to all participants who will be known as 'Dharam Rakshak' once their training is completed. The 'Dharam Rakshaks' will be taught to deal with issues like 'love jihad' and conversions and also told how to react to such issues without using violence. They will be administered a pledge to protect Hinduism and Hindus. According to the VHP leader, the main purpose of building the new cadre is to acquaint the youth with Hindu ideology and educate them about the importance of 'shaastra' (scriptures) and 'shastra'(arms). "The Hindus are not weak. 'Shastra' is an integral part of our culture and history and this training will equip and strengthen our youth," he said. "The youths will carry tridents as a symbol of strength and not necessarily to incite violence," he added. The VHP and the Bajrang Dal, it may be recalled, had conducted a similar exercise in 2017, when its functionaries distributed tridents to youths. The VHP leader said that the exercise was undertaken at regular intervals to induct young blood into the organisations and help the youth imbibe their culture and legacy. The VHP leader clarified that the trident is not classified as a prohibited 'weapon' and there is no violation of law in the exercise.