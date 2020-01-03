VHP to celebrate Ram Utsav across India from March 25 to April 8

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will celebrate Ram Utsav from March 25 to April 8 this year and will also distribute statues of Lord Rama in 3.75 lakh villages across the country.

It was from these villages that stones were sent for the construction of Ram temple foundation in 1989 during the Ram temple movement.



VHP will also be organising cultural programmes along with the distribution of statues. Several rallies, seminars and Ramayan recitation will be organised for the people.

This decision was taken during a meeting of VHP national core team in Mangalore.

In November last year, a five-judge bench had unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid case and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Central and the State government. (ANI)

