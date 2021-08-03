VHP to hold week-long celebration this month to mark its foundation day

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will hold a week-long celebration from August 22 to August 29 to mark the organization's foundation day.



Addressing the reporters on Monday, the Joint general secretary of VHP, Surinder Jain said, "Broadly, we will cover three agendas. Firstly, we will create awareness about Coronavirus and will help people in need. Secondly, we will celebrate Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami and spread awareness about VHP. Thirdly, we will spread awareness about Ram Mandir, its importance, culture, traditions etc."

"VHP workers will go to the people of every state, district, village to spread awareness about agendas. Also, it will help the country to control the pandemic situation," he added.

The organization came into existence on August 29, 1964. (ANI)

