VHP to organise yajna to fulfill late chief Singhal's wish, RSS, BJP leaders to participate

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): In an attempt to revive Vedic science and fulfil one of the last wishes of late Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Ashok Singhal, the RSS affiliate outfit is set to perform a six-day yajna in the national capital next month.

The six-day event which will commence from October 9 and culminate on October 14 will see RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyaaji' Joshi in attendance. They will also participate in the yajna.

The event will be held at Delhi's Lakshmi Narayan temple, also known as Birla temple.Top RSS and VHP functionaries will also participate in the massive event, which will be held according to Vedic rituals.The yajna is being organised to fulfil one of the last wishes of Singhal, who was also the in-charge of Ayodhya's Ram Janm Bhoomi movement.The organisers informed that invitations have been sent out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda.Chief Ministers of all states as well as several Governors, cabinet ministers, Ambassadors of various countries have also been invited.A source said that chief priest Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji will perform the rituals, has been called from Hyderabad.Koteshwar Rao, VHP office-bearer while Speaking to ANI said that the idea is to make people aware about Vedic science."It was planned during Singhal Ji's time but then he was hospitalised. So, we are organising it now. We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as well," Rao added.VHP sources said that the yajna is being jointly with Ashok Singhal Foundation.Mahesh Bhagchandka of Ashok Singhal foundation, who is also a co-organiser of the event, said that Defense minister Rajnath Singh has confirmed his attendance."Along with Singh, we have got several other confirmations including foreign dignitaries from US, Holland, Singapore, Hongkong and Bangkok," said Bhagchandka.VHP is trying to spread the word about this yajna, being conducted in the national capital, in which thousands of people are expected to take part. (ANI)