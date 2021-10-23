VHP urge UN, EU to stop unabated Hindu 'genocide' in Bangladesh

In the letters to the three prominent world bodies, the joint general-secretary and the head of international affairs of VHP, Swami Vigyananand urged to set up an international enquiry commission and send a fact-finding mission to Bangladesh, and pressurise the Bangladesh government to ensure security, justice and compensation to the victims, the VHP said in a press release on Saturday.Swami Vigyananand also sought to give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of crime and urged the bodies to take action against "proscribe criminal Jihadi organisations and repeal the Vested Property Act 2013".The letters were addressed to Antonio Guterres the Secretary-General UNO, Michelle Bachelet Jeria of United Nations High Commission for Human Rights and Ursula von der Leyen, the President EU.VHP in its letters said that the current "spate of the genocide" of the indigenous minority Hindus in Bangladesh, is continuing "unabated". "The brutal killings of innocents, in more than 22 districts over the past 10-12 days, violate any notion of humanity," it said.The "radical Islamists caused despair and terror" among devotees by forcibly entering places of worship during the sacred Durga Puja and "jubilantly vandalising and breaking icons of deities and destroying" shrines, the letter read.A dozen Hindus were "slaughtered", a thousand injured, horrifyingly, Hindu women and small girls were "raped" in front of family members and homes and businesses were looted and burnt as well. The police and law enforcement authorities were mute spectators, intervening too late to prevent the atrocities, claimed VHP.Swami Vigyananand also said that the fate of Hindu and other minorities has been grim in the region for over a century and evidently, a final chapter of their destruction is occurring in full view of the world.According to the VHP, during the partition of India in 1947, an estimated 2 million Hindus in the eastern half of Bengal were "killed" and countless millions fled to India. These horrors continued, with one million Hindus "killed" again in 1950 and another five million fleeing to safety in India with thousands "slaughtered" in 1964, prompting another surge of fleeing refugees.Recalling past, the VHP said that the events of 1971, the "murder" of 2-3 million and imprisoning over 4,00,000 women and girls in "rape camps" by the Pakistani army need no recounting."Unfortunately, the persecution of minorities continued in independent Bangladesh and the current episode is only the latest of numerous recorded by the UN itself and governments abroad, like the US," the VHP said, adding, "It is, therefore, no surprise that the population of the mainly Hindu minority in Bangladesh, which was almost a third at partition in 1947, has declined to approximately 8 per cent and respected Bangladeshi demographers predict it will fall to zero by 2050."The tragedy of the Hindus of Bangladesh is equalled by the Jewish holocaust of WWII and much worse than the Rwandan genocide, VHP added. (ANI)