VHP wants Dalit priest for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

<br>As per the orders of the Supreme Court, the Central government is mulling forming a trust for the Ram Mandir. The priest will also be appointed through this trust.

Talking to IANS, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said: "Now the government has to form a trust. There will be no interference by the VHP. However, appointing a Dalit priest will be a welcome step. The VHP is preparing several Dalit priests from quite some time. With the Dharmacharya Contact Department and Archak Purohit Department, the VHP is running a campaign to train Scheduled Caste to become a priest."

The VHP has been trying to associate the Dalit community with the Ram Mandir movement. On November 9, 1989, the foundation stone for the temple was laid by Kameshwar Chaupal, a Dalit party worker from Bihar. With this, the VHP sent out a message that the whole Hindu society is standing united for the Ram Mandir. According to the Supreme Court ruling, the Central government has to form a trust for the Ram Mandir by February 9, 2020. The VHP wants that the trust shouldn't comprise of political leaders. "The organisation made the Ram Mandir movement a success. The way for the temple has been paved by the Supreme Court and due to the blessings of Lord Ram. Now, the government has to form a trust, it should act wisely. The government is committed so it will take the decision which will be beneficial for all," said Bansal. (Navneet Mishra can be reached at navneet.m@ians.in)