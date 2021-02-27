Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain meets Andhra Governor, CM

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Vice Admiral Atul Kumar JainFlag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) Eastern Naval Command(ENC), before relinquishing his command, called on Biswabhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chief Minister of the state YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



Vice Admiral met Chief Minister at CM Camp Office at Vijayawada on Friday.

The FOC-in-C briefed the Governor and Chief Minister on the forthcoming activities of the Navy i.e. the President's Fleet Review and MILAN 2022 a multinational exercise, both major naval events being hosted in the City of Destiny.

Jain also apprised them of the various security challenges and impetus to various infrastructure projects of ENC. (ANI)

