Vice Admiral Kiran Manikrao Deshmukh takes over as DGNP, Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Vice Admiral Kiran Manikrao Deshmukh took over as the Director-General Naval Projects (DGNP), Visakhapatnam on his promotion to the rank of Vice-Admiral, during a formal ceremony held on January 17.

The Admiral was at the helm of Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, who is alumnus of VJTI, University of Mumbai, was commissioned as an Engineer Officer into the Indian Navy on March 31, 1986. He holds a Master degree in Engineering and is a postgraduate from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.The Flag Officer has held various important appointments in the Indian Navy including operational, staff and dockyard. His major shore appointments include principal director of ship production at the naval headquarters, New Delhi, general manager (refit) and assistant general manager (production), assistant general manager (quality, lab and human resources) at naval dockyard Visakhapatnam, command engineer officer, ENC.His sea appointments include engineer officer onboard the frontline frigate, INS Tabar.The Admiral is a recipient of the Visisht Seva Medal (VSM) for his distinguished service. Prior to his appointment as admiral superintendent, naval dockyard, he served as chief staff officer (tech), HQENC, and assistant chief of materiel (dockyards & refits) at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy), New Delhi. (ANI)