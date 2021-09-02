  1. Sify.com
Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar lays wreath at Gaurav Stambh monument in Naval Dockyard in Mumbai

Last Updated: Thu, Sep 2nd, 2021, 13:30:07hrs
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command on Thursday laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh monument in the Naval Dockyard premises.

He also received the Victory Flame, commemorating 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM took charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-In-Chief of Western Naval Command (WNC) on February 28, 2021 at Mumbai. (ANI)

