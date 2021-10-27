Seoul [South Korea], October 27 (ANI/Global Economic): Regarding the expansion of the U.S. foundry (semiconductor fabrication plant), Samsung Electronics vice chairman Kim Ki-nam said on the 26th, "There are many things to consider."



Asked by reporters about the U.S. foundry site after touring the 2021 Korea Electronics Show (KES 2021), vice chairman Kim said, "The date has not yet been clearly set, and there are many things to consider," and that, "It takes time for the company to review all the factors such as infrastructure, site, personnel and state incentives."

He added, "We are trying to make a decision as soon as possible."

Samsung Electronics is currently reviewing sites for its second foundry following Austin, Texas. Taylor, Williamson County, Texas, is being reportedly considered as the strong candidate.

Regarding a recent request by the U.S. government about its semiconductor business, vice chairman Kim said, "Company has been calmly preparing answers considering various factors." (ANI/Global Economic)

