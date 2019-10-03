Vice Chief of Air Force calls on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The newly appointed Vice Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Thursday.



Arora took over as the Vice Chief of Air Staff on Tuesday, succeeding Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

Before taking over as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, he was Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command.

He has rich and diverse experience of accident-free operational flying which includes MiG 21, MiG 29 and other aircraft in IAF inventory, including helicopters.

He is a graduate of Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment, Defence Service Staff College and National Defence College.

He was Defence Attache in the Embassy of India, Bangkok, Thailand, from 2006 to 2009.

For his distinguished service, Air Marshal Arora was awarded "Ati Vishisht Seva Medal" by President in 2011. He was appointed as Honorary Air Force ADC to the President of India. (ANI)

