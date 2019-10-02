Vice President calls for promotion of translation of great literary works

New Delhi [India] Oct 2 (ANI): Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for the translation of great literary works from different languages into as many languages as possible, Indian as well as foreign.

Addressing a gathering after releasing the English translation of epic Telugu novel Veyipadagalu written by "Kavi Saamraat" Viswanadha Satyanarayana, in Hyderabad, he said such steps would enable the readers across the globe to not only enjoy good creative literature but also expose them to different cultures and ways of life.

"In a country such as ours, translations would also play an important role in promoting national integration. Translation of such works would enable the readers to know about the traditions, culture, customs, values, and ideas of the author and his immediate world," he said.The Vice President said there was an urgent need to digitize and preserve works in different literary forms in Indian languages and promote their translations.He urged the universities and colleges to set up separate departments to promote translations and the states to make mother tongue mandatory up to primary education.Saying that good books such as Veyipadagalu transpose the reader into a new world and enrich his or her understanding of the many facets of life as narrated by the author, Naidu said that the great works have the power to leave an everlasting impression on the minds of the readers.The Vice President also presented Viswanadha Sahitya Award to Dr C. Mrunalini for literary criticism and Velchala Keshava Rao Award to Dr Vaidehi Sashidhar for bilingual poetry. (ANI)