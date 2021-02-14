Vice President, Defence Minister pay homage to CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack, in which a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the convoy carrying them in 2019.



"I pay a humble tribute to the brave CRPF soldiers who died in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019. I extend heartfelt condolences to families of the martyrs. The nation will always remember their immortal sacrifice," Naidu tweeted (in Hindi).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the Indian soldiers.

"I pay homage to those brave @crpfindia personnel who sacrificed their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice. We continue to stand with their families, who had to suffer due to this attack," Defence Minister tweeted.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the terror attack, in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. (ANI)

