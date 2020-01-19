Vice President for national movement to promote Indians' languages

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu called for a national movement to promote all Indian languages.

Speaking in Chennai on Sunday, the Vice President said that promotion and protection of ancient Indian languages is the need of the hour as they offer a window to our ancient civilisational values, knowledge and wisdom.

Speaking at the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT), the vice president called for according a sense of dignity and pride to those who speak, write and communicate in Indian languages. He also urged people to use their mother tongue at home, in the community, in meetings and in administration.

Pointing out the need for a multi-pronged approach to language preservation and development, Naidu opined that the efforts should begin at the primary school level and called for providing basic schooling in a child's mother tongue. The vice president commended CICT for translating the 'Thirukkural' into all Indian languages and also in some foreign languages. He further called for translation of ancient and popular Tamil texts into Indian and foreign languages for the wider benefit of humanity. The vice president also visited the International Institute of Tamil Studies, and saw the cultural centre with the permanent exhibition set up to recreate the history of Tamils that has been uncovered through research spread over the decades. pvn/kr