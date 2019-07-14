Vice President lauds Tamil Nadu for being medical hub of the country

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 14 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday asserted that Tamil Nadu is the medical destination of the country and its credibility as a trusted medical centre holds great significance.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of MGM Hospital here. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also present at the event.

"Medical tourism in India is good, particularly in Chennai. The city attracts a good number of international patients. Tamil Nadu is the state which is moving forward in everything it has something special," the Vice President said."Tamil Nadu average is above the national average in the health sector. Health care should be affordable. Public-private partnership should be a model," he added.The Vice President also appealed to the hospitals to adopt a government school to give preventive health care and to create more awareness among students."I appeal to every hospital to adopt a government school and visit and advice students to give preventive health care and communicate awareness on communicable diseases," he said.Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said, "Tamil Nadu is the hub for medical services in India. 15 lakh patients come to the state for health care.""Today we are witnessing widespread changes in lifestyle and the emergence of new diseases. If malnutrition is a problem then pollution too is an issue. It is important to fight against the common enemy which is disease," he added. (ANI)