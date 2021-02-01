Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoles loss of lives in Odisha's Koraput van accident

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed his grief on the loss of lives in a van accident in Odisha. The accident happened on Sunday in Kotpad of Koraput district.



He also communicated his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the fast recovery of those injured in the accident.

"Saddened to learn about the loss of lives in an accident in Koraput district, Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured" tweeted the Vice President.

Nine people lost their lives on Sunday and 13 suffered injuries after a van overturned in Kotpad of Koraput district. The passengers were travelling to the Kulta village in Chhattisgarh from Sindhiguda village in Odisha. (ANI)

