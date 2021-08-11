Vice President Naidu completes 4 years in office

The e-book, released in multiple languages, states that the Vice President attended 133 events (virtual and physical) across the country covering 10 states and two Union Territories, out of which 22 were inaugural events.

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkiah Naidu completed four years in office on Wednesday and to mark the occasion, the VP's Secretariat released an e-book.

During the past one year, Naidu delivered 53 lectures, released 23 books, visited over 21 institutions, addressed 7 convocations, attended 4 award ceremonies and laid foundation stones for 3 projects.

During his tenure as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, the productivity of the Upper House rose to 95.82 per cent in 2020-21 (till the Budget Session of 2021), from 48.17 per cent in 2017-18.

In 2020-21, 44 Bills were passed by the Rajya Sabha, the highest in the last four years, while 8 RS committees submitted 74 reports, again the highest in the last four years.

To mark the occasion, the Vice President planted saplings on the lawns of the Parliament on Wednesday.

--IANS

miz/arm