Vice President Naidu condoles loss of lives in Kerala floods

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the loss of lives due to floods in Kerala and said that the state and the Central governments are doing their best to provide relief and succour to the affected people.



"Deeply distressed by the loss of lives due to floods in Kerala. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the safety of those affected by floods. I am sure, the State and Central governments are doing their best to provide relief and succour to the affected people," tweeted Naidu.

Kerala is witnessing extremely heavy rainfall and landslides.

The death toll due to the heavy rains and landslides in Kerala mounted to 21, according to the State's Information and Public Relations Department on Sunday.

Personnel from the three defence forces, the Army, Navy and the Air Force, have been pressed into service for rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the state.

Several parts of the Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu have also received heavy rainfall that caused flooding in Thirparappu waterfalls.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the intense spell of rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is likely to reduce from today. (ANI)

