  4. Vice President Naidu meets India's Ambassador designate to Panama

Last Updated: Wed, Oct 23, 2019 17:06 hrs

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu meets Upenedr Singh Rawat, India's Ambassador designate to Panama in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo credit: Vice President of India Twitter handle)

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday met Upender Singh Rawat, Ambassador of India designate to Panama.


"Upender Singh Rawat, Ambassador of India designate to the Republic of Panama will be concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Nicaragua, with residence in Panama City," the Ministery of External Affairs had said in a release on October 18.
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal also met the Vice President separately and conveyed his Diwali greetings to Naidu.
They discussed various developmental projects undertaken by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Development Authority. (ANI)

