Vice President Naidu pays tribute to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tribute to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, in which as many as 166 people were killed while another 300 were injured.

"My tributes to all those who lost their lives in the dastardly Mumbai terror attack of 2008. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. I salute the bravery and devotion of our security personnel who laid down their lives to protect the motherland," Naidu said.



Remembering the martyrs of the terror attack, the Vice President said that the nation shall forever remain grateful to their sacrifices.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on this day 11 years ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel. (ANI)