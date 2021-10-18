Vice President Naidu stresses need to make youth aware of Indian culture, tradition

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called on the youth to be aware of India's ancient tradition and culture and uphold the national value of 'unity in diversity.



Naidu, speaking at a cultural event 'Alai Balai' in Telangana's Hyderabad on Sunday, said that India's pluralistic culture has the power to unite people, going beyond various social divisions in society.

On the occasion, the Vice President recalled the legacy of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak who initiated the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to unite the people during the Swaraj movement.

He called for honouring the legacy of our great leaders and to take inspiration from their lives to protect the pluralistic culture of India.

Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, film actors Pawan Kalyan and Manchu Vishnu, Managing Director of Dr. Reddy Labs GV Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella, Chairman and Founder of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology Dr Nageshwar Reddy and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

