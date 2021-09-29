Vice President Naidu to launch Elderly Line 14567 for senior citizens tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu will dedicate the Elderly Line 14567 to the nation on Friday.



The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will organise VAYO NAMAN programme in honour of senior citizens on October 1.

The programme will be held at the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on October 1. The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest of the event and will confer the 'Vayosheshtra Samman' awards.

The Ministry celebrates International Day of Older Persons every year on October 1 for the cause of elderly persons.

Naidu will also launch the Senior Able Citizens Reemployment in Dignity (SACRED) and Senior Care Ageing Growth Engine (SAGE) Portals on this occasion, said the Ministry.

Elder Line is a National Helpline for Senior Citizens (NHSC) set up by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in collaboration with the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) and state governments.

National Implementing Agency (an empowered Committee) set up by the Ministry along with NISD (National Institute for Social Defence) is currently hosting the Elder Line along with the States. Operationally, the state agencies will be working closely with all state departments and district functionaries to deliver services. Elder Line 14567 is a toll-free number open 12 Hours a day (8:00 am to 8:00 pm), that provides free information, guidance, emotional support, field intervention in cases of abuse and rescues in order to improve the quality of life of senior citizens.

In case of emergencies like pandemic, this helpline can support senior citizens with the right and on-time information for medical needs, emotional support and other associated needs in collaboration with all the state departments, the Ministry said.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar and Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhaumik and Ramdas Athawale will also be present at the occasion. (ANI)