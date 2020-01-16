Vice President pays homage to Veer Savarkar at Cellular Jail

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday visited the Cellular Jail in Port Blair, including the solitary confinement cell occupied by Veer Savarkar and paid tributes at the martyrs' column.

He urged the Central as well as the State governments to organise visits for students to the Cellular Jail and other historical places associated with the freedom struggle.

Naidu later described his visit to the solitary confinement cell of Veer Savarkar as a "humbling experience". In his Facebook post, he said that Veer Savarkar's life is a great inspiration for the youngsters.

Stating that the Cellular Jail was a reminder of the hard won and precious freedom achieved by a number of freedom fighters, Naidu added that a visit to the Cellular Jail would inspire the younger generation. pvn/rt/bg