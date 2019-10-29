Vice-President to attend Punjab assembly special session

Chandigarh, Oct 29 (IANS) Punjab Speaker Rana K.P. Singh on Tuesday said Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will attend the special session of the Vidhan Sabha on November 6 to commemorate the 550th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

Other dignitaries and eminent personalities have also been invited to attend the special session. This session would be wholly dedicated to mark the historic day, he said.

The special session is called ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 and dispatching the first lot of pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan's Punjab province on the occasion of the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

The Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara, originally known as Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, is a highly revered Sikh shrine where Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years of his life and is his final resting place. vg/prs