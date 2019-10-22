Victim cross-examined for second day in Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case

Mapusa (Goa) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The woman who lodged a sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal was cross-examined by the defence counsel for the second day at Additional District and Sessions court at Mapusa here on Tuesday.

The cross-examination was conducted in-camera in the presence of additional district and session court judge Kshama Joshi. The accused was also present in the court.

The victim was cross-examined yesterday. The matter will be heard tomorrow as well.Speaking to ANI, Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora said, "The cross-examination is yet to be completed. The court will hear the case on Tuesday and Wednesday."Tejpal, a veteran journalist, was accused of sexual assault by a female colleague in November 2013. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, and is currently out on bail.Last week, the Bombay High Court had dismissed his plea seeking postponement of the hearing till December on the grounds that his lawyer was busy in another matter.On September 29, 2017, the Goa court had charged him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him. In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months. (ANI)