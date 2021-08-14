Victim of moral policing, teacher in Kerala commits suicide

The 45-year-old Challiyeth came under pressure when a group of men allegedly entered his house on Friday and beat him up and dragged him, and took him away in a vehicle.

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 (IANS) In yet another incident of suspected moral policing in Kerala's Malappuram district, popular cultural personality and school teacher Suresh Challiyeth on Saturday allegedly committed suicide.

The victim's neighbour said a group of people came here when Suresh was not at his house.

"He was contacted on his mobile phone and soon he came. As soon as he came, the people who came looking for him started to beat him. All what was said was about some 'online' thing. Then he was forcefully taken in a vehicle. After sometime, he was dropped back and appeared tired while his body was covered in blood," said the victim's neighbour.

Challiyeth was deeply upset after the incident as he was beaten up and harassed in front of his family. On Saturday morning, he was found hanging in a room at his house.

Besides being a school teacher, Challiyeth was an artist and had worked in films as an art director.

"He was a nice person and we do not know what wrong he did," said the victim's friend.

The police is investigating the case and the victim's body has been sent to a state-run hospital for an autopsy.

