Victory Flame of Swarnim Vijay Varsh reaches Nalgonda military convoy in Telangana

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Victory Flame of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of the victory of the 1971 War, arrived in Nalgonda in a military convoy from Eastern Naval Command on Thursday.



The Victory Flame was received by Colonel P Ramesh (Retd.) Director Sainik Welfare, Telangana State at Sainik Bhawan Nalgonda in the presence of Captain VSC Rao of ENC.

The Victory Flame was later taken to Chinna Venkat Reddy Hall escorted by a rally undertaken by ex-Servicemen, NCC cadets and the Police Band. 1971 War Veterans were felicitated for their glorious service to the nation during the event. The Victory Flame was kept for public view after the culmination of the ceremony.

As part of the year-long Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations, four Victory Flames were lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National War Memorial on December 16, 2020, which were sent to four cardinal directions. (ANI)

