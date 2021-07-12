Victory Flame reaches Kanyakumari

The Golden Jubilee celebrations to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 war commenced in December last year.

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) The Victory Flame to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 war against Pakistan reached Kanyakumari, the southern tip of peninsular India on Sunday evening, said the Defence Ministry.

Four Victory Flames were lit from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial and one each is being carried to the four cardinal directions through the cities and villages of the 1971 war veterans and Veernaris (war widows).

According to an official statement, war veterans were invited and honoured in the presence of district civil administration.

Retired Corporal Michael Antony shared his experience in the 1971 war.

The event was organized by Indian Naval Station (INS), Kattabomman, adhering to all Covid-19 safety protocols.

--IANS

vj/skp/bg