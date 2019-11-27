Victory of democracy: Chhattisgarh CM after BJP govt collapses in Maharashtra

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): In a veiled attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that the people who are in government have misused their powers while referring to the collapse of the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.

"The country has seen how people in power misused their powers. I congratulate Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray who showed unity and it is a victory of the democracy," Baghel told reporters here on Tuesday."Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should not have taken oaths. The office of Governor has been made a gimmick and also was misused," he said.In Maharashtra, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events.Without naming the BJP, Chief Minister Baghel said they cannot respect dissent."They cannot respect dissent. Their nationalism does not allow them to give space for dissent. Our nationalism has been inspired by great people including Dayanand Saraswati, Ramakrishna Paramhans, Tilak, Raja Ram Mohan Roy," he said.Baghel also hit out at BJP saying that the party indulge in spreading "rumours"."BJP indulge in spreading rumours. 35 A was not only invoked in Jammu and Kashmir but several parts of Northeast. Today, 35 A was only withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir but not from Northeast. Article 370 was abrogated but Article 371 and 372 are active in Northeast," he said. (ANI)