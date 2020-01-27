Video of baby elephant playing with man goes viral

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) An adorable video of a baby elephant playing with a man is doing the rounds on social media and netizens are in love with it.

The heart warming video has been shared by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani with the caption, "In this adorable video, a young #elephant affectionately reaches out to the fence painter who plays with the animal. The elephant's playfulness is a treat for the eyes! A great instance of human-animal coexistence."

Twitterati loved the video and have flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote: "You can actually see the lil jumbo smiling in the video... such beautiful majestic creatures!!" Another wrote, "Sometimes Elephant also getting very bored that's why he is playing be like with human...." "Love and Care is so Cool for the Elephant," read one post. A Tweeple remarked, "Now I'm in love with baby elephants." saurav/arm