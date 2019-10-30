Video of bizman firing in air on Diwali goes viral

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 30 (IANS) A video of a businessman and his family indulging in celebratory firing on Diwali has gone viral on the social media.

The video clip shows the businessman's wife firing in the air with a pistol while her children are standing nearby.

The businessman is heard saying "Tera kya hoga Kalia" -- the famous dialogue from the movie "Sholay".

According to reports, the video is of a businessman who lives in Tulip Grand Apartment in Izzatnagar locality here and his name is Ajay Mehta. During the firing incident, the residents of the area became so terrified that they all rushed indoors for safety.

After the video went viral, the police began investigations and contacted the businessman, who claimed that the family was firing from a toy pistol. He has now been summoned to the police station and if the pistol is found to be genuine, he could be booked for celebratory firing and creating terror. Inspector K. K. Varma said the investigations were on and that no firearms were registered in the name of the businessman in Izzatnagar and Cantt police stations. "If the pistol is licensed, the license will be cancelled now," he said. The Uttar Pradesh government has already banned celebratory firing after cases of people being killed in such incidents were reported. amita/dpb