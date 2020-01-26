Video of kid enjoying candy during prayer delights Tweeple

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) A video of a kid sneakily enjoying a candy ring during his school prayer is doing rounds on the social media.

Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer, took to Twitter and shared a video of the school kid with the caption: "One can easily relate to."

The 30-second-clip shows a small kid standing with his eyes closed and hands joined during his school assembly and engrossed in singing the prayer, 'Itni Shakti Hame Dena.' But, on a closer look, one can notice that there is a candy ring that he is wearing on his index finger and is sneakily sucking on it whenever he is getting a chance.

A Twitter user @suhailm33 wrote: "School days always heaven." Another user @MerajAn87412128 wrote, "Really maja aa gaya. School's time." One more person @mannu_meh remarked: "I am seeing me in this clip." A user asked: "Superb Sir... aap ne kiya tha bachpan me?" saurav/sdr/pgh/