Video of man in MP cleaning gutka stains goes viral

The man had allegedly spat gutka in the parking lot of a hospital which was immediately noticed by District Collector Ratnakar Jha. On seeing this, a furious Jha forced the latter to clean the spit on the road.

Dindori, Sep 15 (IANS) The video of a person allegedly penalised by a District Collector for spitting gutka within a hospital premises has gone viral on social media in tribal-dominated Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the Collector had come for an inspection to a hospital in Dindori district. During his visit he suddenly saw a person was chewing gutka and spitting it within the hospital premises. He immediately reprimanded the man and asked him to clean the gutka stains. Within a few minutes, an alleged video of this man became viral on the social media.

People present on the spot said the person who cleaned the gutka is an employee working with the Janani Suraksha Express and was spitting repeatedly outside while sitting in a car which was immediately noticed by District Collector Jha.

Sources say that a state health department official has also issued a show cause notice to the man.

