Video of RPF jawan helping old man at Bihar rly station goes viral

RPF jawan Anurag Kumar, in the video, is seen bathing this man with soap with his own hands and after cleaning him, he is also seen putting a vest on him.

Munger, Sep 20 (IANS) A video of Bihar's Jamalpur railway station is going viral on the social media in which a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan is seen helping a helpless elderly person who has been there for quite a while.

Jamalpur RPF inspector Sujit Yadav said that this 70-year-old man has been here on the platform for over one and a half months. Nobody noticed him in the beginning as people took him for a beggar, but later constable Anurag Kumar spotted him.

The old man told the police that his name is Ramnaresh Yadav and he is a resident of Lodipur Panchayat of Sheikhpura. Police however could not trace his son or daughter. Police is still trying to trace his family members.

Anurag Kumar told IANS that it is due to humanity that he is helping the elderly person.

The old man's beard had grown so much that even barbers didn't want to go near him. After persuasion by Anurag Kumar, a barber agreed to shave off his beard. New clothes were also provided to him.

Anurag says that now other jawans have also come forward to help this old man. Passengers and people have appreciated this noble move of RPF jawan Anurag.

The video of Anurag helping the elderly person is being shared widely on the social media.

