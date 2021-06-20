Video shows monkey hitching a ride inside train on Delhi Metro!

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): A monkey was spotted inside a train on the Delhi Metro's blue line bewteen Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha stations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Sunday.



DMRC officials said that the monkey was spotted inside a train coach of the Metro around 4:45 pm on Saturday.

The train was moving towards the Indraprashta Station and by the time it was brought to the notice of the DMRC's notice, the simian had scampered away, officials said.

"No harm was caused to any passenger and it was not seen thereafter in the metro premises," DMRC officials said.

A video showing the monkey seated on the floor inside the train had been going viral on social media platforms. (ANI)

