  4. Video surfaces of children paraded in innerwear by Bhopal Police, probe underway

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Jun 23rd, 2021, 02:30:08hrs
Deputy Inspector General Irshad Wali. (Photo/ANI)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): A probe has been initiated after a viral video surfaced of children being paraded in innerwear by the Bhopal police.

According to Deputy Inspector General Irshad Wali, a policeman who was part of the Dial 10 team has been attached to the police line.
"In a viral video, children were seen paraded in innerwear by Bhopal police and were forced to make sit-ups. If any child was forced to do situps, action will be taken against the guilty. A policeman who was part of the Dial 100 team has been attached to police line," Wali said.
Further details are awaired. (ANI)

