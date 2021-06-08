Videos of waterspout off Baga beach goes viral

Panaji, June 8 (IANS) A day after a rare and spectacular waterspout emerged off the popular Baga beach in Goa, the state government lifeguard agency on Tuesday issued a public warning against rushing towards the phenomenon in curiosity.

The videos of the waterspout went viral on social media. "As in the case of Baga today, they can move to or from land. To stay safe, move at a 90 degree angle to its movement and do not go closer to explore," the statement also said.