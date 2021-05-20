Vienna n-talks to end in Iran's victory: Rouhani

"I promise to the Iranian nation that the end of the Vienna talks is the victory belonging to us," Xinhua news agency quoted Rouhani as saying on Wednesday.

Tehran, May 20 (IANS) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the ongoing talks in Vienna on the 2015 nuclear deal will end in Tehran's victory.

He added that Iran has "taken great steps" in the talks over the past days.

The current talks in the Austrian capital between Iran and the P4+1 (the UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany) are aimed at the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Iranian government's goal in the negotiations was to make the "enemy" accept its mistakes, Rouhani said in a cabinet meeting.

"Today, we have done this. The new US government has repeatedly said maximum pressure on the Iranian people and government (via sanctions) was wrong, and it has accepted the defeat," the President added.

Earlier in the day, Iran's senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi said "good progress" has been made in the Vienna talks over the past two weeks.

The US government under former President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and unilaterally re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

In response, Iran gradually stopped implementing parts of its JCPOA commitments from May 2019.

Incumbent US President Joe Biden has vowed to return to the deal and ease sanctions against Iran.

The JCPOA Joint Commission began meetings on April 6 in Vienna to continue previous discussions about a possible return of the US to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the landmark agreement.

