Vietnam elects new President

A resolution on electing Phuc as the new President was adopted with an approval rate of 97.5 per cent at the ongoing 11th session of the 14th NA, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Hanoi, April 5 (IANS) The National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam on Monday elected Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as President.

In his swearing in statement, Phuc vowed to be absolutely loyal to the nation, the people and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and to work hard to fulfil the duty assigned by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the state and the people.

This is the first time in history that the NA elected an incumbent Prime Minister as the state President, Xinhua news agency reported.

On April 2, the NA passed a resolution to relieve Phuc from the Prime Minister's post, which will come into force immediately after a new one is elected on Monday afternoon.

Another resolution was adopted on April 2 to relieve former President Nguyen Phu Trong from the his post.

Phuc, born on July 20, 1954, joined the CPV in 1982.

He was a member of the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th CPV Central Committee (CPVCC), a member of the Politburo of the 11th, 12th and 13th CPVCC, and deputy to the 11th, 13th and 14th NA.

According to Vietnamese legal regulations, the working tenure of the President and the Prime Minister is coincident with that of the NA.

