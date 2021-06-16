Vietnam logs 423 new Covid cases

Among the community cases, 398 were reported in quarantine facilities or lockdown areas. In terms of localities, 279 were detected in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, 99 in the southern Ho Chi Minh City, and 27 in the northern Bac Ninh province.

Hanoi, June 16 (IANS) Vietnam on Wednesday reported 423 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the total tally to 11,635, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Most of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Nationwide, as many as 4,590 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered, up 47 from Tuesday, and nearly 182,500 people are being quarantined and monitored, Xinhua reported.

As of Wednesday, Vietnam has registered a total of 9,980 domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 8,410 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the health ministry.

--IANS

int/