Vietnam logs 4,892 new COVID-19 cases, 905,477 in total

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 4,892 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 4,876 locally transmitted and 16 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.



Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,069 in Ho Chi Minh City, 745 in Dong Nai province and 618 in Binh Duong province.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 905,477, with 21,910 deaths, the ministry said.

Nationwide, as many as 813,963 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 1,649 from Wednesday, while over 77 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, according to the ministry.

As of Thursday, Vietnam has registered a total of 900,669 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

